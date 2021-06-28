Connect with us

Here’s How to Watch Samsung’s Galaxy MWC 2021 Virtual Event

A first look at the future of Wear OS hardware? Maybe, baby

Published

YouTube Samsung Galaxy MWC Virtual Event

Hosted in Barcelona as a virtual event, it starts in less than 10 minutes. You’re welcome for the advanced notice.

Here’s Windows 11: It Looks Like Sh*t

Windows 11 leak reveals new Start Menu and more

June 15, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 Launching August 27th

There will be zero Galaxy Note devices this year, but Samsung Knights rejoice! For the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip.....

June 11, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Making Employees Wear Police-Grade Body Cams in Response to Leaks

Apple isn't fu*kin around, I'd say

10 hours ago

