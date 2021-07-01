Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Apps

Instagram Ruins Itself, Wants to Be Tiktok: “We’re No Longer a Photo Sharing App”

Published

Facebook acquired Instagram back in 2012 (I think? I’m guessing) and it was only a matter of time until they turned it into not Instagram anymore.

Looks like the “not Instagram anymore” time is now.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, in a VIDEO (that’s an important detail), says that Instagram will begin leaning more into entertainment — something more akin to YouTube or, more importantly, TikTok.

“We’re no longer a photo sharing app or a square photo sharing app”

Adam and Instagram are claiming that they’re just running “experiments” for now, but says, “Let’s be honest, there’s some really serious competition right now.” Obviously, he’s referring to the HUGE SUCCESS of TikTok — but can we take a step back and remember that TikTok is a totally different kind of app? It’s so different, that in order for Instagram to be like TikTok, they have to be not like Instagram anymore — and that’s not going to help them.

Instagram will be creating a “Full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile first video” experience.

For the last few years, Instagram has been throwing everything at the wall, hoping it sticks. When Snapchat wouldn’t sell itself to Facebook and Instagram, Instagram went ahead and copied its core features — like “Stories”.

In 2018, Instagram launched IGTV in an attempt to make video more prevalent on the platform. For the most part, it totally flopped — but the premise was at least original and fun.

Yet, here we are again. This time, instead of making video Instagram’s side-hoe, they’re looking to just force it in as a main part of the app — forcing you to be a part of it.

Instagram has been so popular because of its simplicity. It’s so easy to use and so easy to understand. By taking the Instagram out of Instagram, they push even their most loyal user-base to not have a place to go.

Moving forward, Instagram will start “embracing” video more broadly across the platform, and instead of being a “photo sharing” app, they’re aiming to be an “entertainment app”.

In this article:,

Other stuff

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Making Employees Wear Police-Grade Body Cams in Response to Leaks

Apple isn't fu*kin around, I'd say

4 days ago

News

Here’s Windows 11: It Looks Like Sh*t

Windows 11 leak reveals new Start Menu and more

June 15, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 Launching August 27th

There will be zero Galaxy Note devices this year, but Samsung Knights rejoice! For the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip.....

June 11, 2021

Don't miss the next exclusive! We'll email you!

Don't worry. We won't send you dumb shit. 

You did it! Keep an eye on your inbox. We'll be sending you an email in a few minutes!