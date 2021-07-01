Instagram Ruins Itself, Wants to Be Tiktok: “We’re No Longer a Photo Sharing App”

Facebook acquired Instagram back in 2012 (I think? I’m guessing) and it was only a matter of time until they turned it into not Instagram anymore.

Looks like the “not Instagram anymore” time is now.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, in a VIDEO (that’s an important detail), says that Instagram will begin leaning more into entertainment — something more akin to YouTube or, more importantly, TikTok.

“We’re no longer a photo sharing app or a square photo sharing app”

Changes are coming to video on Instagram 📺



At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

Adam and Instagram are claiming that they’re just running “experiments” for now, but says, “Let’s be honest, there’s some really serious competition right now.” Obviously, he’s referring to the HUGE SUCCESS of TikTok — but can we take a step back and remember that TikTok is a totally different kind of app? It’s so different, that in order for Instagram to be like TikTok, they have to be not like Instagram anymore — and that’s not going to help them.

Instagram will be creating a “Full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile first video” experience.

For the last few years, Instagram has been throwing everything at the wall, hoping it sticks. When Snapchat wouldn’t sell itself to Facebook and Instagram, Instagram went ahead and copied its core features — like “Stories”.

In 2018, Instagram launched IGTV in an attempt to make video more prevalent on the platform. For the most part, it totally flopped — but the premise was at least original and fun.

Yet, here we are again. This time, instead of making video Instagram’s side-hoe, they’re looking to just force it in as a main part of the app — forcing you to be a part of it.

Instagram has been so popular because of its simplicity. It’s so easy to use and so easy to understand. By taking the Instagram out of Instagram, they push even their most loyal user-base to not have a place to go.

Moving forward, Instagram will start “embracing” video more broadly across the platform, and instead of being a “photo sharing” app, they’re aiming to be an “entertainment app”.