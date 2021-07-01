Microsoft Removes ICONIC “Blue Screen of Death” in Windows 11

As if Windows 11 could get any shi*tier, Microsoft is swapping out its iconic Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) to an updated Black Screen of Death (BSOD, same initialism).

This change joins updates to the Start Menu, new user interface, and more rounded everything. I suppose not all is terrible in Windows 11, I mean, it does look like MacOS.

Windows 11 meme

Not yet fully implemented, Microsoft is said to be switching to a Black Screen of Death for Windows 11, matching the new black logon and shutdown screens. This change is coming from the Windows 11 developer preview, available for download now.

This would be the first major change to the BSOD page design since 2012 when Microsoft added a sad face to the screen in Windows 8.

BSODs have been around since Windows 1.0 but in 1990 Windows 3.0 was the first time Microsoft introduced the BSOD in its iconic blue we know today. Its purpose was to offer an easy way for support staff and IT professionals to diagnose hardware and memory faults. BSOD is Windows’ own bug check and it usually includes a dump of data that can help system administrators analyze what system fault caused the error to begin with.

Image: The Verge Windows 11 gif

While the traditional color of BSOD is blue, a few years ago, Microsoft introduced a new green color specifically for the Windows Insider Program, as Microsoft wanted to better distinguish the errors from the ones happening in stable versions of Windows 10. With this new change, it’s not entirely clear why Microsoft is changing the screen from the iconic blue to black.

The company has not officially acknowledged the change, so it’s not clear whether this change will stick or not. One things for sure, Windows 11 really sure is trying.