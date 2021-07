On January 14, 2013, I uploaded the very first episode of Front Page Tech — that episode is now private / hidden on YouTube. But since we’re in the Tech News Drought of 2021, I’m uploading that episode here, on FrontPageTech.com for you to watch.

Note: If you see an ad, the episode will play after the ad. What? Daddy gotta make money, bby.

The episode is like a mini time-capsule, filled with a ton of news from back in the day and a skinny Jon Prosser (before the food happened)

Enjoy!