Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

[VIDEO] PRO GAMER MOVE: Police Using Copyrighted Music so you Can’t Upload Videos of them to YouTube.

There was an attempt

Published

YouTube: Anti Polic-Terror Project

I will start this off by saying that not ALL cops that are doing what that headline says -“Using Copyrighted Music so you Can’t Upload Videos of them to YouTube,”- are bad cops. Now then, a sergeant from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department, hiding behind a Taylor Swift song is…kind of disturbing.

My mother always told me: “No hagas cosas buenas que parezcan malas.” If you had trouble understanding that, you’re not dumb lol. It’s Spanish. What that translates too is “Don’t do good things that look bad.” In other words, police officers that have recently been hiding behind copyrighted music like “Santeria” and Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” in an effort to avoid being blasted on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube may very well not have been doing anything wrong, but it sure looks sketchy.

The incident occurred at a pre-trial hearing for police officer Jason Fletcher, who last year was charged with manslaughter in the shooting and killing of Steven Taylor, a Black man, inside a Walmart. Taylor’s family alongside advocates from the Anti Police Terror-Project (APTP) gathered at the courthouse to listen to a hearing of the broadcast and show solidarity.

James Burch, policy director of the APTP, was seen standing outside the Alameda Courthouse when an officer approached him and asked him to remove a banner. The confrontation seemed to start like any normal altercation between protesters and police officers but as the two argued, the sergeant noticed he was being filmed. He then pulled out his phone and started playing “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift. His goal? To trigger a copyright takedown on social media sites that would stop the footage from being shared. if that ain’t some PRO GAMER sh*t right there…

What this cop didn’t know is that just because you upload copyrighted music doesn’t mean that the video will be removed. Typically, the choice is on the copyright holder whether or not the video is removed entirely. For the most part, YouTube will allow the video to stay up, instead giving monetization to the copyright holder. You tried:

YouTube: Anti Police-Terror Project
In this article:, , ,

Other stuff

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Making Employees Wear Police-Grade Body Cams in Response to Leaks

Apple isn't fu*kin around, I'd say

4 days ago

News

Here’s Windows 11: It Looks Like Sh*t

Windows 11 leak reveals new Start Menu and more

June 15, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 Launching August 27th

There will be zero Galaxy Note devices this year, but Samsung Knights rejoice! For the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip.....

June 11, 2021

Don't miss the next exclusive! We'll email you!

Don't worry. We won't send you dumb shit. 

You did it! Keep an eye on your inbox. We'll be sending you an email in a few minutes!