EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Published

Jon Prosser x RendersByIan

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design certainly shocked the internet for a couple days, and our report also indicated that Google would be removing the typical “XL” branding, in favor of the “Pro” branding.

Though specifications for these devices have already been discussed a bit online, we wanted to give you the information that has been provided to us by a very trusted source to fill-in any of the blanks when it comes to these units.

Below is what we have:

Both devices feature Google’s custom chipset, WiFI 6E, support 5G, and are AER Certified

Google Pixel 6 (Codename: Oriel)

  • Screen size: 6.4″
  • Display: AMOLED
  • Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra wide)
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 4614mAh
  • Processor: Google
  • Ram: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • OS: Android 12

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Codename: Raven)

  • Screen size: 6.71″
  • Display: Plastic OLED
  • Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 48MP (Tele) + 12MP (Ultra wide)
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Processor: Google
  • Ram: 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
  • OS: Android 12

I’m being told that Google is committed to at least 5 years of software updates for both of these devices, which is GREAT NEWS if you’re looking to get your hands on these phones.

I don’t have a finalized release date yet, but I’m being told sometime near October of 2021. We’ll keep you updated.

