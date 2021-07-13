Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Today's Biggest Stories

Twitter Will FINALLY Let You Edit a Tweet After You’ve Posted It.

You can now change who can reply to your Tweets… even AFTER you’ve posted them.

Published

Twitter

Nope. Just nope.

Before we get into this article, let me just say: nope, this is not the edit button you were looking for.

According to a new Tweet from Twitter Safety, Twitter will now let you edit, or change, who can reply to your Tweet, even after you’ve posted it.

Limiting who is allowed to reply to your Tweets has been a thing for quite a while, but this takes that feature a step further by allowing you to limit who can reply to your Tweet, retroactively.

By tapping the three dots on the top right of your old Tweet, Twitter will present you with the usual options, but starting today, you’ll begin seeing a new option for “Change who can reply” — that’s the new one. Joy.

Twitter claims that they’re introducing this because “Your Tweets = Your space”… I wish you could see my face right now. 😑

This is kinda lame, and I can see this being abused OFTEN.

Also… minor note: THIS IS STILL NOT THE EDIT BUTTON THAT WE WANTED.

In this article:, ,

Other stuff

Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

6 days ago

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Making Employees Wear Police-Grade Body Cams in Response to Leaks

Apple isn't fu*kin around, I'd say

June 28, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021

News

Here’s Windows 11: It Looks Like Sh*t

Windows 11 leak reveals new Start Menu and more

June 15, 2021

Don't miss the next exclusive! We'll email you!

Don't worry. We won't send you dumb shit. 

You did it! Keep an eye on your inbox. We'll be sending you an email in a few minutes!