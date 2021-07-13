Twitter Will FINALLY Let You Edit a Tweet After You’ve Posted It.

Nope. Just nope.

Before we get into this article, let me just say: nope, this is not the edit button you were looking for.

According to a new Tweet from Twitter Safety, Twitter will now let you edit, or change, who can reply to your Tweet, even after you’ve posted it.

Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021

Limiting who is allowed to reply to your Tweets has been a thing for quite a while, but this takes that feature a step further by allowing you to limit who can reply to your Tweet, retroactively.

By tapping the three dots on the top right of your old Tweet, Twitter will present you with the usual options, but starting today, you’ll begin seeing a new option for “Change who can reply” — that’s the new one. Joy.

Twitter claims that they’re introducing this because “Your Tweets = Your space”… I wish you could see my face right now. 😑

This is kinda lame, and I can see this being abused OFTEN.

Also… minor note: THIS IS STILL NOT THE EDIT BUTTON THAT WE WANTED.