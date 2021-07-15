Apple Threatens to STOP Selling iPhones in the UK

There’s an ongoing patent dispute happening between Apple and Optis Cellular Technology that has Tim Cook and the gang threatening to leave the UK market, entirely.

You see, Optis Cellular Technology owns patents related to 3G and 4G in the UK and they tried to get Apple to pay them licensing fees. Apple refused, so Optis sued them and, after a series of trials, a High Court has ruled that two of the existing patents were, in fact, violated by Apple.

The next step is a new trial that’s currently set to happen in the summer of 2022, where the High Court will decide a licensing rate that is necessary for Apple to pay to Optis and its partners.

You see where this is going?

High Court judge, Mr. Justice Meade (that sounds fancy af) warned Apple that they “might be disappointed” by the rate that the court demands Apple to pay and in response, Apple threatened to leave the UK, altogether. 👀

But can Apple really leave the UK? I mean, that’s a pretty huge market and I’m sure Apple doesn’t want to leave ANY market. Mr. Justice Meade was also doubtful of this, saying that “There is no evidence Apple is really going to say no, is there? There is no evidence it is even remotely possible Apple will leave the UK market?”

The judge seems to believe that 1) Apple will simply pay the fee and continue selling, and 2) they definitely won’t actually leave the UK.

That brings us to this legal stale-mate. See, if Apple refuses to pay the fees set by the High Court, then the same court could ban the sale of iPhones in the UK. But, by the looks of it, Apple is threatening to leave, anyway.

Apple’s lawyers called the fees “commercially unacceptable” and refuses to be extorted for money through lawsuits like this one, but are they really willing to go through with this temper-tantrum and stop selling iPhones in the UK?

I guess we’ll have to wait for summer of 2022 to see what happens in that next trial.