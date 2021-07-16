Your iPad STILL Can’t Run macOS, but It CAN Run Windows 11 – Here’s How!

What’s the BIGGEST complaint that iPad owners have? Limitations. For example: the hardware inside of the 2021 M1 iPad Pro is BONKERS, but users are still cucked by software.

In fact, one of the big hopes for iPad is to, one day, run full-fledged macOS or at least some version of it. Apple has made it pretty clear that it has no intentions of doing that, but Microsoft has stepped in to give you the dollar store version of macOS — Windows 11!

Microsoft

With the new Windows 365 — introduced for businesses, at first — Microsoft will allow you to create a custom Cloud PC and access that Cloud PC on any device that has an internet browser — like your iPad.

The service will officially be available starting on August 2, and can stream an “instant-on” boot experience that comes with customizable hardware. You choose how much RAM, how many cores, and how much storage you’d like — and don’t worry, it can all be changed later if you need more resources.

Microsoft

Your new Windows 365 custom Cloud PC will then be accessible by a single user — you — and can be used on any of your devices, anywhere in the world. You’ll have full access to apps and, theoretically, the full Windows experience. The Cloud PC will also constantly save its state for you, so that you can move across all of your devices and have the same experience.

Let’s be honest, this is f**king cool for anyone, on any device — but it’s also (technically) the first time that you can run a desktop-style OS experience on your iPad.