HUGE LEAK: Redesigned MacBook Pro Launching Any Time Between Now and Next Year

Published

RendersByIan

The tech news drought of 2021 has claimed a new victim: Mark Gurman.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Power On, Gurman now reports that we can expect the brand new, redesigned MacBook Pro anywhere between September and November this year.

This comes a couple months after his earlier report claiming that the new MacBook Pro would come “as early as this summer”. This new report lines up with previous claims from Twitter user, DylanDKT, and reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Bloomberg, May 18, 2021

“These new MacBooks were supposed to launch earlier, but complications around the new miniLED display have held up production.”

– Mark Gurman

Gurman is often vague like this. It’s not surprising to see him give a timeline with months of leeway, but that’s his style and it works for him. Still makes headlines look hilarious, though…

“New MacBook Pro Coming Sometime in the Future”

