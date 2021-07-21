Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Today's Biggest Stories

Twitter Is Testing a ‘Dislike’ Button, and I’m All About It

Published

It appears that Twitter is testing a dislike button or “downvotes” on the platform.

Screenshot from Twitter user @DrOlufunmilayo

Of course, not everyone will see the new dislike button, as this is a test that most likely is only rolled out to a very limited number of users — but for those that can see it, it looks like the feature only shows up on replies in a thread.

“Dislikes aren’t public or visible to the author, while Likes are. They both help us understand what people think is valuable to the conversation.”

– Twitter

I am ALLLLL about this. Even if the exact number of dislikes isn’t displayed or shown, it can still help bring Tweets that are more meaningful to the conversation to the surface. Although, negativity and controversy does have a way of rising to the top, as well. This feature, though it’s likely to be abused, is something that I actually would love to see platform-wide.

In fact, I wouldn’t even mind if the number of downvotes was visible to everyone.

Dear Twitter, please give this to me.

In this article:, ,

Other stuff

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Making Employees Wear Police-Grade Body Cams in Response to Leaks

Apple isn't fu*kin around, I'd say

June 28, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021

News

Here’s Windows 11: It Looks Like Sh*t

Windows 11 leak reveals new Start Menu and more

June 15, 2021

Don't miss the next exclusive! We'll email you!

Don't worry. We won't send you dumb shit. 

You did it! Keep an eye on your inbox. We'll be sending you an email in a few minutes!