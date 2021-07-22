Huge Outage Takes Out Apple Services, Amazon, PlayStation Network, HBO Max and More

Try to visit any of your usual websites today, or use any of your favorite services, only to find that they were down?

Amazon, HBO Max, Steam, PlayStation Network, Airbnb, FedEx, UPS, Ally Bank, Fidelity, The Home Depot, Costco, American Express, Delta Air Lines, Discover, and more were affected by an outage today.

The cause? Well, it appears to be a failure during a software update in the ‘Edge DNS‘ service, from Akamai — a CDN (content delivery network) that hosts a good chunk of major websites.

The outage lasted for over an hour as Akamai scrambled to implement a fix.

Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

As noted by MacRumors, Apple’s System Status page indicated that many of Apple’s services were also affected, including: iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, iCloud Storage Upgrades, and Photos.

As of now, all services are back online with no lingering issues.

Akamai Summarizes Service Disruption (RESOLVED)



At 15:46 UTC today, a software configuration update triggered a bug in the DNS system, the system that directs browsers to websites. This caused a disruption impacting availability of some customer websites. (1/3) — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

Akamai says that they will continue to review their software update process to prevent something like this from happening again.