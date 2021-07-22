Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Today's Biggest Stories

Huge Outage Takes Out Apple Services, Amazon, PlayStation Network, HBO Max and More

Published

Try to visit any of your usual websites today, or use any of your favorite services, only to find that they were down?

Amazon, HBO Max, Steam, PlayStation Network, Airbnb, FedEx, UPS, Ally Bank, Fidelity, The Home Depot, Costco, American Express, Delta Air Lines, Discover, and more were affected by an outage today.

The cause? Well, it appears to be a failure during a software update in the ‘Edge DNS‘ service, from Akamai — a CDN (content delivery network) that hosts a good chunk of major websites.

The outage lasted for over an hour as Akamai scrambled to implement a fix.

As noted by MacRumors, Apple’s System Status page indicated that many of Apple’s services were also affected, including: iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, iCloud Storage Upgrades, and Photos.

As of now, all services are back online with no lingering issues.

Akamai says that they will continue to review their software update process to prevent something like this from happening again.

In this article:, , , , , ,

Other stuff

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Making Employees Wear Police-Grade Body Cams in Response to Leaks

Apple isn't fu*kin around, I'd say

June 28, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021

News

Here’s Windows 11: It Looks Like Sh*t

Windows 11 leak reveals new Start Menu and more

June 15, 2021

Don't miss the next exclusive! We'll email you!

Don't worry. We won't send you dumb shit. 

You did it! Keep an eye on your inbox. We'll be sending you an email in a few minutes!