Apple Working on New External Display With A13 Chip Inside – 9to5Mac

9to5Mac is back with ANOTHER exclusive. This is their second one for this week, following up from their iPad mini exclusive.

According to their new report, Apple is internally testing a new external display with a dedicated A13 Chip inside — the same chip that shipped with the iPhone 11 back in 2019.

Apple could also combine the power of the display SoC with the Mac’s SoC to provide even more performance for running intensive graphic tasks. Another possibility is to use this SoC to add some smart features to the Pro Display XDR, such as AirPlay. – Filipe Espósito, 9to5Mac

Codenamed J327, the new display will also feature Neural Engine to accelerate machine learning tasks — for what? Who tf knows.

There have been rumors circulating for a while that Apple is secretly working on a more affordable, consumer-level external display — but this IS NOT THAT. This external display that 9to5Mac is talking about, equipped with a dedicated A13 and Neural Engine is likely something that will replace the current Pro Display XDR — which is currently priced at $4,999 WITHOUT THE STAND. It’s $5,999 if you want the stand.

9to5Mac was not willing to give a timeline for this new product, which is not surprising since it seems to be something only being tested at this point. There’s no telling if this product will actually roll-out to market, but it’s cool nonetheless!

You can read the full 9to5Mac report here