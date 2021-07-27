Galaxy Flip and Fold 3 Hi-Res Image Leak Shows Water Resistance, Renders, and an S Pen Case

New leak posted by Max Weinbach suggest Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will both have IPX8 water resistance, which would put them a bit more on par with Samsung’s non-folding phones.

That information was later corroborated by Twitter user Evan Blass, who tweeted the rating along with what appears to be an image from Samsung showing the phones getting splashed. The water resistance bit adds to the pile of leaks and images we’ve seen leading up to Samsung’s August 11th Unpacked Event, where the phones are expected to be announced. I should note here, our ‘EXCLUSIVE‘ leak correctly predicted that date back in mid-June. You win some, you lose your eyebrows.

Few upcoming foldable details.



Z Flip3

– 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays

– 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie)



Z Fold3

– 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays

– 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)

– 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition)



Both phones IPX8

SlashGear points out that the rumored IPX8 rating for the phones doesn’t cover dust resistance, something that’s been a topic of concern since Sammy started making folding phones.

“Unfortunately, that “X” in the rating means that there is absolutely no guaranteed dust resistance at all. It isn’t exactly surprising given how small particles have been known to get inside those hinges, something that all foldable phone makers still have to perfect. That said, Samsung did introduce some measure of protection with its unique brush-like mechanism, but not enough to pass the standardized IP rating tests.” – SlashGear

Blass’ tweet also states camera and screen specs for the phones, as well as the S Pen options that will reportedly be available for the Z Fold 3. Thanks to a separate leak from SamMobile, we also have an idea as to how Sammy wants us to attach the stylus to the phone: using a case that fits it in right over the hinge. It’s a similar approach to how Samsung handled the inclusion of pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

WinFuture has also given us supposed leaked official marketing renders of the Z Flip 3, giving us a better look at the bigger outside screen and re-oriented dual cameras, though, unfortunately, no peek at the gorgeous two-tone color scheme we’ve seen in other leaked images.

The rumors mentioned above about water resistance and S pen compatibility could point to an attempt by Samsung at making these devices less gimmicky and more practical. Let’s hope the price point is as practical.