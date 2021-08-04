T-Mobile is Shutting Down Sprint’s LTE Network

T-Mobile is shutting they sh*t down, baby! Confirmed by Light Reading, an independent B2B digital media platform, T-Mobile has committed to a Sprint LTE network shutdown by June 30, 2022.

This comes as no surprise as T-Mobile continues to absorb Sprint’s customers and network into its own base, and comes six months after its contentious planned January 1, 2022 shutdown of Sprint’s 3G CDMA network.

Previously, T-mobile had plans to shutter Sprint’s 3G CDMA network on January 1, 2022, however, Dish Network requested that T-Mobile maintain the network through a portion of next year – a request that T-Mobile denied.

According to T-Mobile, they have already managed to move about 33% of its Sprint customers onto its T-Mobile network.

“To ensure all customers can enjoy a more advanced 4G and 5G network, we will be retiring older network technologies to free up resources and spectrum that will help us strengthen our entire network, move all customers to more advanced technologies and bridge the Digital Divide. An additional part of this effort involves moving Sprint’s LTE spectrum to the T-Mobile network.” “Moving customers who are on old networks onto modern, advanced high-speed networks means they will need to have phones and devices that can tap into the latest technologies and don’t rely on older ones. We’ll ensure that we support our customers and partners through the transition. We began sending notifications late last year, and everyone who needs to act will be given advanced notice and hear directly from T-Mobile. “ – T-Mobile support page

T-Mobile is, of course, not the only one working to shutter older networks in order to devote more resources to newer and more capable networking technologies, e.g. AT&T plans to shut down its 3G network early next year, while Verizon plans to shutter its own 3G network at the beginning of 2023.

T-Mobile’s plan to assimilate Sprint following its blockbuster $26 billion purchase of the operator in a transaction that closed last year, is the overall reason for the Sprint network shutdown. Currently, T-Mobile is in the process of building a 5G network using Sprint’s spectrum and tower assets while shifting Sprint’s legacy customers off the Sprint network.

