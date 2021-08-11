Samsung Unveils Galaxy Foldy and Flippy Bois, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung has “unpacked” today and left us with several new devices we already knew were coming. In fact, we were even as accurate down to the date of August 11th for the Galaxy Watch 4 announcement and the launch date of August 27th for the Fold 3 and Flip 3, but who’s keeping track.

During its scheduled “Galaxy Unpacked” event, Samsung today unveiled a series of new products including their next-generation of foldable smartphones, Apple Watch’s latest competitor, the Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2.

Usually, that event is reserved for a new Galaxy Note, but in the words of Sammy themselves, not “this time around.” With no new Note being announced this year, the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra will remain exactly where they are so that the company can instead focus and what they see as the future of phones: Foldy Flippy screen technology – or foldables.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

After what was definitely a bumpy start for their folding screen technology, the company has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G priced at $999 and $1,799, respectively.

Key new features of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G include an upgraded 120Hz inner display sized at 6.7-inches, a larger outer display that went from 1.1-inch to 1.9-inches, and an IPX8 water resistance rating. The price drop from $1,200+ on previous generations to the new price of $999 is also a very welcome change. The Z Flip 3 comes in four colors: Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black.

Samsung Unpacked Event Galaxy Z Flip 3 Colors

Samsung’s Unpacked Event

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features a main 7.6-inch inner display with a 6.2-inch outer one, with 120Hz displays both inside and out. This device carries over similar Galaxy Note DNA now, by including support for the S Pen stylus. Other SPEKTHS include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, a 4,400 mAh battery, Android 11, 256GB or 512GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM. The device is available in three colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Samsung Unpacked Event

More than all the SPEKTHS, Samsung emphasized its durability during its unveil by saying this device is more resilient than its predecessors. Don’t they have to say that though? The proof is in the pudding, and the pudding is MKBHD getting ahold of it.

Galaxy Watch 4

Along with the foldy boi’s, Samsung unveiled 2 new Galaxy Watch 4 models: The Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

The SPEKTHS for both Galaxy Watch 4 models include an Exynos W920 processor, 16GB of internal storage, 1.5GB of RAM, up to 40 hours of battery life, IP68-rated water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and are the first to don Wear OS 3.

Galaxy Watch 4

During the event, Samsung really capitalized on all the new health features coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 including atrial fibrillation and irregular heartbeat detection, blood pressure measuring, blood oxygen measuring, and the ability to calculate body composition. They claim the new Body Composition feature gives users a better understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water, and body fat percentage.

Although launch for both models was today, neither is set to Arrive until August 27th. Here is the link to preorder. Price point varies but starts at $249.

Galaxy Buds 2

Key new features of the newly announced Galaxy Buds 2 include up to five hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled and rechargeable wireless case. They are lighter than their predecessors will be available in four colors: Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender for just $149.99.

To lose over an hour of your life you will never get back, see Samsung’s full Unpacked Event video below: