Twitter Pauses Verification, AGAIN, After Verifying Fake Accounts LOL

For the third time, Twitter is once again pausing new applications and requests for account Verification. NO BLUE CHECK FOR YOU.

The reason? Oh, no big deal — Twitter was just Verifying totally fake accounts that were part of a botnet, lol.

In a Tweet on Friday, Twitter announced that they were pausing new applications so they can “make improvements to the application and review process”.

We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process.



For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience. — Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

They’ve previously stopped new Verifications, claiming that they were “overwhelmed” with requests. This time, Twitter says that they need to make changes to the review and application processes themselves, to better handle legitimate applications.

While they pause the Verification program, you’ll likely no longer be able to see “Request Verification” button in your account settings — but if you’ve already applied before this most recent pause, Twitter says they’ll likely still get to your request:

Yes. We’re working through reviewing all of the applications we’ve received as quickly as we can. — Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

Once again, Twitter completely drops the ball, but the replies in that thread are hilarious 😂 All the accounts with 300 followers crying “bUt wHaT aBouT mY ApPliCatIoN” 😂