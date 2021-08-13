Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Today's Biggest Stories

Twitter Pauses Verification, AGAIN, After Verifying Fake Accounts LOL

The Twitter Verification saga continues

Published

For the third time, Twitter is once again pausing new applications and requests for account Verification. NO BLUE CHECK FOR YOU.

The reason? Oh, no big deal — Twitter was just Verifying totally fake accounts that were part of a botnet, lol.

In a Tweet on Friday, Twitter announced that they were pausing new applications so they can “make improvements to the application and review process”.

They’ve previously stopped new Verifications, claiming that they were “overwhelmed” with requests. This time, Twitter says that they need to make changes to the review and application processes themselves, to better handle legitimate applications.

While they pause the Verification program, you’ll likely no longer be able to see “Request Verification” button in your account settings — but if you’ve already applied before this most recent pause, Twitter says they’ll likely still get to your request:

Once again, Twitter completely drops the ball, but the replies in that thread are hilarious 😂 All the accounts with 300 followers crying “bUt wHaT aBouT mY ApPliCatIoN” 😂

In this article:, ,

Other stuff

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Making Employees Wear Police-Grade Body Cams in Response to Leaks

Apple isn't fu*kin around, I'd say

June 28, 2021

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Google Pixel 5A Launching Later This Month at $450 — Full Specs

Just a few days after Google confirmed our Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro exclusives — today we have some exclusive information regarding the...

August 5, 2021

Don't miss the next exclusive! We'll email you!

Don't worry. We won't send you dumb shit. 

You did it! Keep an eye on your inbox. We'll be sending you an email in a few minutes!