Apple Planning Multiple Virtual Events This Fall, According to Markus Gurman

In his latest edition of “Power On,” Mark Gurman brings news of Apple’s plans to hold multiple events this fall. Gurmmy says that just like last year, Apple will have multiple events this fall, with the first likely reserved for the iPhone 13 launch.

“I believe there will be multiple virtual Apple events this fall given all of the new incoming hardware and software” – Gurmmy

With several new rumored devices in Apple’s product pipeline, multiple events only makes sense. Apple is expected to launch the next-generation versions of iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad mini, AirPods, and the very much anticipated MacBook Pro.

Last year, because of the global health crisis known as the beer flu (COVID-19) and production issues, in an unprecedented move by Apple, the iPhone 12 wasn’t announced until October. Instead, the always-on-schedule September event focused on the new Apple Watch, iPads, and services.

This year, Apple is expected to go “back to your regularly scheduled programing” *say that in an old-timey 50’s announcer voice* and announce the next iPhone lineup in September. In his latest newsletter, Gurmmy recapitulates earlier reports laying out expectations for the iPhone 13 including smaller notch, upgraded camera geared towards professionals, and 120Hz refresh rate or “ProMotion” display.

Along with the iPhone 13 launch, Gurmmy reports we can also expect Apple to launch an updated iPad mini with a larger display and thinner bezels, the third-generation of redesigned AirPods, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 with flatter more squared-off edges similar to the iPhone 12 design. All of these with improved performance, of course.

Finally, Gurmmy reports that the next MacBook Pro we’ve all been waiting for with an updated design, mini-LED display, and the M1X Apple Silicon chip, will be available by the time the current 16-inch MacBook Pro celebrates its second anniversary. The last time that MacBook Pro was updated was November of 2019.

“I bought my MacBook Pro in 2019, and it’s still the latest model. I realized while writing this that the 16-inch MacBook Pro launched in November 2019 is Apple’s newest high-end MacBook Pro. Unfortunately, some hiccups have led to production delays for the revamped 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X chips. But they should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro hits its two-year anniversary.“ – Gurmmy

Most likely, the first event in September will include launch of the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and new AirPods, while the other event(s) could be reserved for new services, iPad mini, and finally, the highly anticipated M1X MacBook Pro