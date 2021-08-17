Clever New Apple Patent Could Mean Future Proprietary Apple Watch Bands Will Tell You How Thirsty You Are

First of all, don’t be thirsty. Never be thirsty, ok? Being a thirsty thot is never good for anyone. But, if you are in constant thirst, Apple could be coming to your rescue.

A newly granted patent, first spotted by Patently Apple, revealed that Apple appears to have developed a first-ever hydration sensor for the Apple Watch. The title of that patent is “Hydration measurement with a watch.”

“Hydration tracking is performed non-invasively by sampling perspiration (e.g., sweat) that is produced by the user. For example, a watch is positioned to receive and measure one or more electrical properties of the perspiration and correlate the measurements with a concentration of electrolytes in the perspiration. The concentration of electrolytes can, in turn, be used to determine a hydration level of the user.” – Patently Apple

Sweat. From what I understand, it will do this through your sweat. In the most basic, ignorant explanation ever, sweat and electrodes. The electrode sensors in a proprietary Apple Watch Band will measure electrical conductance in wearer’s sweat to determine electrolyte levels.

According to Apple, many traditional techniques to measure hydration are not too reliable and invasive.

“Traditional techniques for tracking hydration are generally invasive, expensive, or unreliable. For example, some hydration tracking techniques involve testing fluid samples, such as urine or blood, from the user. Some techniques require analyte sensors to chemically react with sample fluids. Many of these sensors are disposable and limited to a single use. Yet other techniques involve tracking the intake of fluids, expulsion of fluids (e.g., sweat, urine, etc.), and weight changes across a period of time. These techniques are cumbersome and unreliable due to the variety of measurements that must be manually taken.” – Apple

Their new form of measuring hydration, that they call a “reliable and elegant” solution, includes the non-invasive method of taking electrode sensors to the skin that would measure the electrical properties of the Apple Watch wearer’s sweat. So back to my very basic ignorant explanation: Sweat. And Electrodes.

I’ll include some of Apple’s patent figures below with Patently Apple‘s take on each one, but for the more lengthy explanation of how they plan on doing this, read about the full patent 11,089,999 here.

“Apple’s patent FIG. 1 represents an Apple Watch; In FIG. 2 the watch (#10) can provide one or more electrodes (#140) for measuring and/or otherwise responding to perspiration. For example, as shown in FIG. 2, the electrodes can be provided on an inner surface of the Apple Watch band (#110).” – Patently Apple

Apple’s latest granted patent via Patently Apple

“Apple’s patent FIG. 10 above illustrates an exemplary method (#200) for tracking user hydration; FIG. 11 illustrates an exemplary method (#300) for calibrating a hydration tracking system or a watch.” – Patently Apple

“Apple’s patent FIG. 6 below illustrates a bottom view of the Apple Watch band (#110) with support members (#150) between electrodes (#140). The support members (#150) can be provided between any pair of electrodes to maintain a fixed distance (e.g., gap size) there between.” – Patently Apple

Apple’s latest granted patent via Patently Apple

“In Apple’s patent FIGS. 7 above we’re able to see a bottom view and a sectional view of the Apple Watch band (#110) with the electrodes (#140) positioned within cavities (#160) formed in the support structure (#120).” – Patently Apple

The last granted patent we covered here was about Apple’s scrollable expandable display. In that article, I also mentioned the fact that Apple files many patents every year that never publicly see the light of day. Although this new hydration measuring technique through a proprietary Apple Watch band sounds impressive, whether or not this feature comes to a future Apple Watch model is anybody’s guess. Very clever of you, Apple. I see you.