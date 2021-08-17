New Apple Watch Series 7 Leak Shows You What We Showed You Three Months Ago

Just about one month away from the Apple Watch Series 7 launch, 91mobiles today released an exclusive of their own showing something that may have looked familiar. That’s, of course, only if you’re part of the toilet squad. If you’re not, you’re missing out on exclusives like this… and the chance to be in a super exclusive club called “The Toilet Squad.” Yep.

May 19th to be exact. That’s approximately four months ahead of launch when we gave you a ‘First Look‘ at the next-generation of Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 7. Today, in a 91Mobiles exclusive complete with CAD renders of their own, the next-gen Apple Watch boast a more squared-off edge design similar to the iPhone 12 lineup and a bigger speaker located on the left-hand side of the device.

Our Apple Watch Series 7 Render (L) and 91mobiles Apple Watch Series 7 Renders (R)

91mobiles’ report goes on to explain the same design changes we expected that include not much change to the side button and crown, larger left-sided speakers, more squared off edges, and color options. Their report reads:

“The button placement doesn’t seem to have changed as we have the Digital Crown for navigation, a microphone, and a flat selection button on the right side of the frame. The left side sees two rather large slits for speakers. On the back of the dial, we have the usual heart-rate sensor and other sensors. Like always, the Apple Watch Series should be available in multiple colours this time as well.”



“Furthermore, the source tells us the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in a 44mm model and it would measure 44x38x9mm and sport a 1.8-inch display. In comparison, Series 6 44mm measured 44X38X10.7mm and weighed 36 grams. That’s pretty much everything that is revealed about the Apple Watch Series 7 for, now but earlier leaks have revealed few key details of the smartwatch. The company is said to bring a new display with thinner bezels and improved health monitoring sensors. Apple is said to have tested a new lamination technique that is expected to bring the panel closer to the front cover. It is said to feature ultra-wideband technology that should allow it to connect to Apple’s ‘Find My Network’. This should also enable the watch to open door locks as previewed with WatchOS 8.” – 91mobiles

91mobiles Apple Watch Series 7 renders

While 91mobiles’ own exclusive lines up nicely with what we gave you, as always, take every leak with a grain of @sshair. With launch only a few weeks away, we won’t have to wait much longer anyway.