Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Apple

Gurman: Again, Under-Display Touch ID NOT Coming to iPhone 13

Published

Front Page Tech

In another redundant edition of his newsletter “Power On” filled with the same news and a lot of “the next several weeks” timelines, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that despite Apple testing under-display Touch ID for a future flagship iPhone, it “won’t make the cut this year.” This means there will not be an under-display sensor or a physical fingerprint scanner on any iPhones this year.

You may recall, he had said this in a previous edition of his newsletter, and as we find ourselves in the throes of this years tech news drought, who am I to judge?

Despite much testing new under-display Touch ID technology that would have allowed Apple to place a sensor under the display on the ‌iPhone‌ to authenticate via fingerprint, Apple’s focus has shifted to an in-display camera for Face ID.

Earlier reports had suggested the company was on track to include ‌Touch ID‌ under the display with the 2021 flagship iPhones. With a global health crisis that required the public to wear face masks, the demand for Touch ID was strong. And while there was no reason offered as to why Apple decided to scrap the idea, it may very well have been they did not feel it was ready.

Since then, Apple has offered a solution to the mask and Face ID dilemma via an iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 update that allowed iPhone users wearing a mask to unlock their iPhone with their Apple Watch.

We’ve said this here before and this is a perfect example of why we say it, while Apple regularly researches and tests new and exciting ideas, many fail to see the public light of day. Rest in spaghetti, it literally wasn’t ready.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Other stuff

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Google Pixel 5A Launching Later This Month at $450 — Full Specs

THIS LEAK WAS CORRECT — Updated August 17, 2021 Just a few days after Google confirmed our Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro exclusives...

August 5, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Making Employees Wear Police-Grade Body Cams in Response to Leaks

Apple isn't fu*kin around, I'd say

June 28, 2021

Don't miss the next exclusive! We'll email you!

Don't worry. We won't send you dumb shit. 

You did it! Keep an eye on your inbox. We'll be sending you an email in a few minutes!