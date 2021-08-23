T-Mobile Says Sorry for Giving Out Your Social Security Number by Giving Apple TV+ for FREE

Okay, so maybe they didn’t come out and promote it like the headline says, but it sure looks like they’ve traded your SS# for a free year of Apple TV+ lol.

T-Mobile has announced today a new promo perk for new and existing customers on its Magenta or Magenta Max plans that will offer a free 12 month Apple TV+ subscription beginning this Wednesday, August 25th.

The offer includes T-Mobile customers on Magenta 55 Plus, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders, T-Mobile for Business, and even Sprint Unlimited Plus and Sprint Premium plans. If you recall, T-Mobile acquired Sprint back in April and has since announced it would be shutting down Sprint’s LTE network.

Apple and T-Mobile are making the deal available to both new and existing Apple TV+ subscribers as well as those who’ve tried Apple TV+ in the past AND if you already have Apple TV+, cashing in on the T-Mobile offer will effectively pause that subscription for the next year, with their offer taking over in its place.

Nice. But I still see what you’re doing here T-Mobile 🤨. Any way I can give this offer back and you give me my privacy in return? Thanks, that would be swell.

If you’ve never had Apple TV+ and recently purchased a new Apple product that includes a free three month subscription of their streaming service, you will be able to combine this T-Mobile offer with that offer for a total of fifteen months of free Apple TV+.

Beginning August 25th, customers under T-Mobile’s Magenta, Magenta Max, and T-Mobile for Business can find the offer under their rate plan details in the T-Mobile app or by going to my.t-mobile.com while the folks under older Sprint plans can head over to promotions.t-mobile.com, login and then enter promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem.

T-Mobile

You will have until July 31, 2022 to sign up and claim this offer. After the 12 months are up, you will once again be charged the regular rate of $5/month for Apple’s service.