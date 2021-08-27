Connect with us

These Chinese Apple Watch Series 7 Clones Look Verrrrry Familiar

Where have we seen this before…

Image shared by @MajinBuOfficial on Twitter

Welp. It was just a matter of time…

Chinese clones of Apple’s still unreleased Apple Watch Series 7 are already popping up. Twitter user Majin Bu shared images that they claim show a counterfeit Apple Watch Series 7, complete with flat sides:

The Duan Rui Twitter account, which is known for sharing images and videos originally posted to Chinese social media sites, also posted this video on Twitter:

Reportedly, these clones are being sold for $25, which is… NOT how much the real thing will cost. 😂

Of course, these clones VERY MUCH match up with the renders of Apple Watch Series 7 that we gave you back in May, in this exclusive.

Jon Prosser and @RendersbyIan

Luckily for us, we don’t have to wait that long to finally see the real thing. We expect that Apple’s September event will be held on Tuesday, September 14, where the company will announce the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

As for these clone devices… well, there’s only one of two things happening:

  1. This confirms our design leak from back in May.
  2. Or they made these clones BASED ON our design leak from back in May, and we’re both wrong. 😂
