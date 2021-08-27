These Chinese Apple Watch Series 7 Clones Look Verrrrry Familiar

Welp. It was just a matter of time…

Chinese clones of Apple’s still unreleased Apple Watch Series 7 are already popping up. Twitter user Majin Bu shared images that they claim show a counterfeit Apple Watch Series 7, complete with flat sides:

The Duan Rui Twitter account, which is known for sharing images and videos originally posted to Chinese social media sites, also posted this video on Twitter:

Reportedly, these clones are being sold for $25, which is… NOT how much the real thing will cost. 😂

Of course, these clones VERY MUCH match up with the renders of Apple Watch Series 7 that we gave you back in May, in this exclusive.

Luckily for us, we don’t have to wait that long to finally see the real thing. We expect that Apple’s September event will be held on Tuesday, September 14, where the company will announce the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

As for these clone devices… well, there’s only one of two things happening: