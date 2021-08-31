Android Users Not Interested in Switching to iPhone Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch, Says Worthless Survey

According to another – very official and definitely not from a small number of targeted people – survey from SellCell, “18% of Android users would consider switching to iPhone 13, but this is down 15% from last year.“

The reason for this, the respondents said, is mostly due to lack of Touch ID and the new, and very controversial, iCloud Photo scanning feature for Child Safety reasons.

The survey goes on to ask questions like:

As an existing Android user, would you consider buying the upcoming iPhone 13 when you upgrade?

Like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 is expected to come in four models. Which iPhone model would you choose?

What is the main reason you would switch to the iPhone 13?

What is the main reason you would not switch to the iPhone 13?

If the rumors of the new Apple Watch Series 7 are true, would you be interested in buying when it releases?

If the rumors are true of the new AirPods 3, would you purchase those?

The upcoming iPhone 13 lineup consist of four models:

iPhone 13 mini (5.4″ screen w/ an estimated price of $699)

iPhone 13 (6.1″ screen w/ an estimated price of $799)

iPhone 13 Pro (6.1″ screen w/ an estimated price of $999)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7″ screen w/ an estimated price of $1099)

Of those four models, most of the folks asked chose the iPhone 13 Pro Max model and not surprisingly, only 4.6% chose the iPhone 13 mini model. This year is expected to be the last year for the iPhone 13 mini model. Rest in spaghetti, they already forgetti.

Of the smol 18% of Android users that said they would consider switching to the iPhone 13 – at 51.4% – most said it was because of longer software support. Apple ecosystem integration as a whole came in second (23.8%) while the upcoming child safety features came in last (0.9%).

When asked why they wouldn’t switch to iPhone, the reasons varied widely, but the lack of a fingerprint scanner was the number one reason (31.9%).

In regards to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 that’s expected to have a significant redesign with more squared-off edges, those that would consider switching to iPhone, 85.3% said nope, and only 14.7% were interested in purchasing it.

Finally, of the “whopping” 926 responses that said they would consider switching, only 6.2% said they were interested in purchasing the upcoming AirPods 3 that are rumored to have a similar AirPods Pro-like design.

In a previous – very “official” – survey, 44% of current iPhone users plan to upgrade to iPhone 13 when it launches.

The survey conductor, SellCell, who is also “the No.1 phone trade-in price comparison site in the US,” claims “the report is based on an online survey – conducted between Aug 13-30, 2021 – involving more than 5000 Android users, aged 18 years or older, based in the United States.”

Oh good. That’s 5,000 out of 7,874,965,825 people around the world. Needless to say, take this survey with 7.8 billion grains of @sshair.