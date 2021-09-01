Connect with us

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launching October 29th

Published

Render from OnLeaks

We’ve had a ton of reporting on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE. It has gone from “cancelled” to “not cancelled” a couple of times.

The latest reporting claims that the phone will launch on September 8, which is just a few days away.

But our sources indicate that the phone is actually coming in late October.

According to the information we have, the Galaxy S21 FE is scheduled for pre-order on Wednesday, October 20, and the phone will launch the following week on Friday, October 29th.

As we usually do, to clarify: when we say “launch”, we’re referring to the market launch of the handset — meaning when the phone will ship and be in pockets and in stores.

It’s important to note that our sources have not heard anything about an announcement date quite yet.

As far as colors, we are hearing that the device will launch in Graphite, White, Olive Green, and Lavender.

Storage will come in two options, at 128GB and 256GB.

