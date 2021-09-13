According to an investor note seen by Apple Insider, the new iPhone 13 set to be announced tomorrow via Apple’s “California Streaming” event, alongside the new iPhone SE 3 model that may launch sometime next year, could help Apple have, yet another, record-breaking fiscal year in 2022.

The investor note, coming from JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, shows that although the pricing for the iPhone 13 is still unknown and supply constraints could impact iPhone shipments, he does not believe that these delays will affect Apple earnings in the long run.

“In our view, Apple has already guided to F4Q quite conservatively. We think can still meet its conservative guidance based on existing momentum on iPhone 12 sales, as well as momentum in Mac and iPad sales, and a normal shipping timeline towards late September will imply upside to consensus estimates.“ – JP Morgan analyst, Samik Chatterjee, via Apple Insider

The JP Morgan analyst continues on to say that a combination of the iPhone 13 and a new iPhone SE 3 model could potentially lead volumes to “equal or exceed the already record year expected” for iPhone volumes in 2021.

Looking further ahead, the investor note appears to also touch on potential changes in beer flu (COVID-19) restrictions and says that an ease in restrictions could lead to a “slowdown” in Apple services growth, but App Store concessions will only have a “limited impact” on Apple’s Services revenue.

Chatterjee also believes that Apple could see better earnings growth than current consensus expectations, which are modeling flat due to moderating iPhone, Mac, and iPad volumes. He does not believe “that Apple is over-earning in 2021, and expects operating earnings to continue to increase on a year-over-year basis.”

Finally, the investor note shows Chatterjee maintains his $180 12-month Apple price target, which is based on a 30x price-to-earnings multiple on JP Morgan’s 2022 earnings estimate of $6.12.