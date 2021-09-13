Connect with us

New Photos Show “Official” iPhone 13 Case Colors Ahead of Apple Event

New tweet appears to show us new silicon and leather case color options for upcoming iPhone 13 lineup

Published

Twitter user @MajinBuOfficial

Just ahead of the much anticipated iPhone 13 unveil during Apple’s “California Streaming” event, images have emerged claiming to offer us a look at Apple’s new case color options for the upcoming iPhone lineup.

Twitter

The images, shared by Twitter user MajinBuOfficial, show what appear to look like Apple’s silicon and leather case color options for the iPhone 13 lineup.

According to MajinBuOfficial, Apple will provide eight silicon case color options for the lineup that include “Military Green, Charcoal Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue, Orange, Pink Orange, Red, and Pink White.” These appear to be slightly brighter than the current silicon case color options for the iPhone 12 lineup.

In a separate tweet, leather case color options that include “Black, Dark Purple, Liliac Colour, Blackish Green, Yellowish Brown” can be seen.

I should note that while those are the colors that Twitter user is listing, we don’t actually think Apple would name a case color “Blackish Green” or “Yellowish Brown,” so take all this with several grains of my @ss hair.

Want to know how to watch tomorrow’s “California Streaming” event? Click here!

