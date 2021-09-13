Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Apple

There’s One More Apple Event This Year, For M1X MacBook Pro and iPad mini 6

Mark Gurman expects just one more event this year.

Published

Apple

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that there would be “multiple fall events” this year, just as there was last year, but it was unclear whether that meant two or three fall events.

Now that Apple’s September “California Streaming” event is official, (happening tomorrow) Gurman took to Twitter saying: “There will be two events, and I’d expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday.”

Mark’s Tweet was in response to a user asking him to clarify his reports on MacBook Pro. He previously stated that they would be coming in the “next several weeks”, and the user was asking him to be more specific.

While Mark’s answer doesn’t do much in terms of clarifying the timeline, it does let us know that 1). We shouldn’t expect MacBook Pro at the September iPhone event, and 2). There will only be one other event to follow this one.

It’s still unclear whether we should expect that second event in October or November.

Mark’s inclusion of “Mac + iPad” most likely means the long-awaited M1X MacBook Pro (14 and 16 inch) as well as the newly redesigned iPad mini 6 — something that we gave you an exclusive first look at back in June.

This isn’t quite as exciting as last year — when we had three fall events — but seeing as the iPhone isn’t delayed this year, it makes sense to have two, and I’ll be happy with two events.

In this article:, , , , ,

Other stuff

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: A Closer First Look at iPhone 14

2022 iPhone 14 in AR, bonus renders, and full-res press images

7 days ago

Apple

Yep! iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Starting September 17th, Launch on September 24th

Chinese website iPhone 13 pre-order date lines up nicely with information from our own sources

August 25, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021

Don't miss the next exclusive! We'll email you!

Don't worry. We won't send you dumb shit. 

You did it! Keep an eye on your inbox. We'll be sending you an email in a few minutes!