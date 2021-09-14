Apple Officially Announces Apple Watch Series 7 – SHOCKED

- All new redesign with 40% thinner borders
- Case and display with more softer and rounder corners
- 70% brighter display
- New ways to input text with updated keyboard that also uses Machine learning to predict text
- Most durable Apple Watch with Crack resistant crystal and aluminum chasis
- 18hr battery life with 33% faster charging that takes just 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80% charge – 8 minutes of charging provides 8 hours of Sleep Tracking
- Cycling fall detection
- IP6X certification dust protection
- WR50 water resistant
- Colors: Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and PRODUCT(RED)
- Starting at $399
