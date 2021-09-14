Apple Officially Announces iPad 9

- A13 Bionic chip with 20% faster performance, 3x faster than Chrome book and 2x faster than Android
- Upgraded image processor with better selfies 12MP Ultra Wide camera and 122 degree field
- Center Stage feature that focuses on people during FaceTime calls and video recording apps
- True Tone Display
- Colors: Space Grey and Silver
- Supports more 3rd party accessories
- Apple Pencil support
- Same iPad OS with multitasking, widgets in Home Screen
- $329 regular
- $299 at 64GB for students
available Sept. 24th
