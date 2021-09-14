Connect with us

Apple Officially Announces iPad mini 6

Apple
  • All new enclosure that features all screen design
  • Colors: Purple, Pink, Starlight, and Space Grey
  • Liquid Retina display
  • New Touch ID location on TOP of iPad mini
  • Fastest iPad mini ever with 40% jump in CPU performance and 30% GPU performance
  • Updated Neural engine with 2x faster machine learning
  • USBC port for 10x faster data transfer than previous iPad mini
  • Updated front and back camera with back camera 12MP camera and 1.8 aperture
  • Recording in 4K
  • Front 12MP ultra wide camera
  • Stereo speakers in landscape
  • Supports Apple Pencil 2
  • Starts at $499 WiFi and Cellular
  • Pre-order today and available Sept. 24th – Preorder link here!
Apple | iPad mini 6 colors: Purple, Pink, Starlight, and Space Grey
Apple | iPad mini 6 case colors
