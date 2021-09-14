Apple Officially Announces iPad mini 6

- All new enclosure that features all screen design
- Colors: Purple, Pink, Starlight, and Space Grey
- Liquid Retina display
- New Touch ID location on TOP of iPad mini
- Fastest iPad mini ever with 40% jump in CPU performance and 30% GPU performance
- Updated Neural engine with 2x faster machine learning
- USBC port for 10x faster data transfer than previous iPad mini
- Updated front and back camera with back camera 12MP camera and 1.8 aperture
- Recording in 4K
- Front 12MP ultra wide camera
- Stereo speakers in landscape
- Supports Apple Pencil 2
- Starts at $499 WiFi and Cellular
- Pre-order today and available Sept. 24th – Preorder link here!
