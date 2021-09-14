Apple Officially Announces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

- Same sleek flat edge design
- Aluminum frame
- Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED)
- Bigger battery
- Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini share Retina display that’s 30% brighter
- A15 Bionic chip iPhone 13 with 6-core CPU that’s 50% faster than leading competition
- iPhone mini has 4-core CPU that’s 30% faster
- Camera – most advanced dual-camera system – 12MP Ultra-Wide lens with image stabilization
- Cinematic mode feature that captures cinema style moments – holds focus on subject, anticipates when a subject is going into frame, focus on subjects gaze, and records in 4k 60 Dolby Digital HDR
- 5G support
- Better Battery life with 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 mini and 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 – Smart Data mode conserves batter life
- Better speak recognition and better privacy protection
- Same MagSafe capability
- iPhone 13 mini starts at $699
- iPhone 13 starts at $799
- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
Other stuff
Android
Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...
Apple
2022 iPhone 14 in AR, bonus renders, and full-res press images
Apple
Chinese website iPhone 13 pre-order date lines up nicely with information from our own sources
Apple
For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...