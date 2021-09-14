Connect with us

Apple Officially Announces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

Apple
  • Same sleek flat edge design
  • Aluminum frame
  • Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED)
  • Bigger battery
  • Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini share Retina display that’s 30% brighter
  • A15 Bionic chip iPhone 13 with 6-core CPU that’s 50% faster than leading competition
  • iPhone mini has 4-core CPU that’s 30% faster
  • Camera – most advanced dual-camera system – 12MP Ultra-Wide lens with image stabilization
  • Cinematic mode feature that captures cinema style moments – holds focus on subject, anticipates when a subject is going into frame, focus on subjects gaze, and records in 4k 60 Dolby Digital HDR
  • 5G support
  • Better Battery life with 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 mini and 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 – Smart Data mode conserves batter life
  • Better speak recognition and better privacy protection
  • Same MagSafe capability
  • iPhone 13 mini starts at $699
  • iPhone 13 starts at $799
  • 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
