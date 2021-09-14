Apple Officially Announces iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

- “Most Pro Design” 😂
- Colors: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
- 20% smaller true depth front camera
- Matte glass back
- Ceramic shield front
- IP68 water resistant
- A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU and 50% faster graphics
- New Super Retina XDR display – 1000 nits
- New ProMotion display
- iPhone 13 Pro – 6.1 inch display
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.7 inch display
- New Ultra-Wide camera with brighter and more sharper images
- Same Cinematic mode with better cinematic video capabilities and better machine learning
- MacroPhotography that enables sharper focus on subject and Night mode
- Video – 4k 60 Dolby HDR pro-level recording
- ProRes video that lets you record in 4k and 30 frames per second right from camera app
- Battery life – all day battery life that last 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro and 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 5G and MagSafe
- iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999
- iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options
- Pre orders start Friday – available Sept. 24th – PRE-ORDER LINK HERE!
