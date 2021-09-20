Connect with us

iPhone 14 Pro Will Have a Hole-Punch Display, According to Kuo

Before you read this: Yes, you’ve heard this before.

Ming-Chi Kuo is back reiterating his initial report from a few months ago, claiming that the iPhone 14 ‘Pro’ models will have a hole-punch display.

As seen by 9to5Mac, Kuo says in his investor note:

Hardware selling points for 2022 iPhones include 1) a new iPhone SE with 5G support (1H22), 2) a new and more affordable 6.7″ iPhone (2H22), and 3) two new high-end models equipped with a punch-hole display (replacing the notch area design) and a 48MP wide camera (2H22).

As you read, his new report also mentions that the new Pro model for 2022 will feature a 48MP wide angle camera.

For more on Kuo’s previous ‘iPhone 14’ reporting, see this article for devices sizes for next year, as well as pricing.

This also lines up with our report from a couple weeks ago regarding design of next year’s major iPhone 14.

