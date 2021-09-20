Connect with us

Kuo: Foldable iPhone Pushed to 2024

Concept via LetsGoDigital

As part of his investor note today, seen by 9to5Mac, Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone is now delayed to 2024.

This is following his report of in-display Touch ID being delayed by a year, as well.

We have revised our forecast to delay the launch of the iPhone with under-display fingerprint and the foldable iPhone to 2H23 and 2024, respectively, due to lower than expected development progress. We believe this will hurt iPhone shipments in 2022 and 2023.

– Ming-Chi Kuo

The foldable iPhone continues to be a mythical device with no guaranteed market launch, but something that no doubt Apple is working on. The question is “when”? When will we see it?

If the latest report from Ming-Chi Kuo is accurate, then we shouldn’t expect anything until at least 2024.

There have been multiple reports of a foldable iPhone coming this year as well as next year, but with every one of those reports, I have warned not to expect such a thing to take place. As far as I know, there is nothing even resembling an estimated release date for a foldable iPhone internally at Apple. This is very much a work in progress.

It’s fine. I’m sure Samsung will keep pushing the limit with foldables until Apple puts on their big boy pants. 😂

