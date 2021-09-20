Kuo: In-Display Touch ID DELAYED. Not Coming Back to iPhone Until 2023.

As part of his investor note today, seen by 9to5Mac, Ming-Chi Kuo is breakin’ hearts.

Revising his original reporting, Kuo now states that in-display Touch ID is being pushed back by yet another year.

We have revised our forecast to delay the launch of the iPhone with under-display fingerprint and the foldable iPhone to 2H23 and 2024, respectively, due to lower than expected development progress. We believe this will hurt iPhone shipments in 2022 and 2023. – Ming-Chi Kuo

This comes just a month or so after Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman backtracked on his claims of iPhone 13 shipping with in-display Touch ID.

Not gonna lie… this is disappointing. I think we can all live without in-display Touch ID, yes — but in today’s COVID climate, Touch ID making a come back would be suuuuuch an welcomed “new” feature.

Who knows, maybe a miracle happens and we do end up seeing the return of Touch ID next year, but so far… it’s not looking good.