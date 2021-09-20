Watch the First iPhone 13 Pro Max (Gold) Unboxing Video Before Apple Takes It Down

The very first hands-on, unboxing of iPhone 13 Pro Max is on YouTube via the SalimBaba Technical YouTube channel, titled “iPhone 13 Pro Max Unboxing. In Dubai”

His video features the Gold model.. and… sdhklbfkhsdgflhsdflhbasdf OH MY GOD IT LOOKS SO GOOD.

This is a day earlier than the iPhone 13 embargo lifts, so I’m not sure how long this video will be up.

In my Tweet from last week, I leaked the embargo dates and times for both the iPhone 13 models as well as the brand new iPad mini — so that is when you expect coverage from your favorite YouTubers.

Media / press will receive iPhone 13 and iPad mini on Friday.



Embargo for both (next week):



iPhone 13 – Tuesday, Sept 21

9:00am EST



iPad mini – Wednesday, Sept 22

9:00am EST



Be on the look out for videos on those days 👀 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 15, 2021

Tomorrow, your feeds will be absolutely FILLED with iPhone 13 coverage, but for today, this is the best you’ll get! Great hands on with the Gold unit!