Don’t Worry, Apple WILL Let You Disable Auto-Switching for Macro on iPhone 13 Pro… Later

As I had tweeted last week, right on schedule Apple’s embargo on iPhone 13 lifted and the internet was graced with a ton of iPhone 13 content today.

As always, content creators and news publications alike all shared their initial thoughts on the new devices. However, one of the complaints that seemed to be repeated by a lot of them was this: the macro photography feature with the ultra-wide lens is fully automatic to a frustrating degree…

Video demonstrating the issue via Input Mag

Initially, it appeared that the macro feature on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max worked well enough, but trying to disable it or switch back manually was not something that was baked into the phone — and while that is true, Apple is promising to offer more control over this feature via an iOS update later this fall.

“A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video,” Apple’s statement to Raymond Wong from Input Mag

I mean… okay? Good? But why on earth didn’t this “feature” ship with the phones? This feels very much like something that they’re going to add purely based on complaints and user feedback, but whatever, I’ll take it.