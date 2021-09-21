Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Apple

Don’t Worry, Apple WILL Let You Disable Auto-Switching for Macro on iPhone 13 Pro… Later

Published

Apple

As I had tweeted last week, right on schedule Apple’s embargo on iPhone 13 lifted and the internet was graced with a ton of iPhone 13 content today.

As always, content creators and news publications alike all shared their initial thoughts on the new devices. However, one of the complaints that seemed to be repeated by a lot of them was this: the macro photography feature with the ultra-wide lens is fully automatic to a frustrating degree…

Video demonstrating the issue via Input Mag

Initially, it appeared that the macro feature on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max worked well enough, but trying to disable it or switch back manually was not something that was baked into the phone — and while that is true, Apple is promising to offer more control over this feature via an iOS update later this fall.

“A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video,”

Apple’s statement to Raymond Wong from Input Mag

I mean… okay? Good? But why on earth didn’t this “feature” ship with the phones? This feels very much like something that they’re going to add purely based on complaints and user feedback, but whatever, I’ll take it.

In this article:, , , , ,

Other stuff

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: A Closer First Look at iPhone 14

2022 iPhone 14 in AR, bonus renders, and full-res press images

September 8, 2021

Apple

Yep! iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Starting September 17th, Launch on September 24th

Chinese website iPhone 13 pre-order date lines up nicely with information from our own sources

August 25, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021