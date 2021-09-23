Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Apple

BRO WTF. The iPhone 13 Pro Might Not Work With MagSafe Duo Because of Its Fat Ass. LMFAO.

Are you f**king serious.

Published

Don’t let the cute title fool you. I am pissed.

As posted by Spanish site La Manzana Mordida, one of their readers discovered that their new iPhone 13 Po might end up being borderline incompatible with Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger. Which means? SO WILL YOURS.

La Manzana Mordida

Why? THE CAMERA BUMP IS TOO PHAT. I mean look at that. It doesn’t connect all 100% with the charger.

Obviously, iPhone 13 models don’t get delivered until tomorrow — but the user who posted these photos did happen to get their iPhone 13 Pro leather case a bit early.

Putting the case on the MagSafe Duo charger revealed that the larger camera bump of the iPhone 13 Pro might interfere with how the phone connects to the magnets on the charger.

Apple

Apple has been touting how large the new camera system is and now I hate them 😂

9to5Mac pointed out that Apple had filed with the FCC regarding a “revised MagSafe charger” a few weeks ago — something that we did not get at the event, but could this be the reason why?

Are these new phones literally too fat for MagSafe Duo? lol

Kill me.

In this article:, ,

Other stuff

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: A Closer First Look at iPhone 14

2022 iPhone 14 in AR, bonus renders, and full-res press images

September 8, 2021

Apple

Yep! iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Starting September 17th, Launch on September 24th

Chinese website iPhone 13 pre-order date lines up nicely with information from our own sources

August 25, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021