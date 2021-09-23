BRO WTF. The iPhone 13 Pro Might Not Work With MagSafe Duo Because of Its Fat Ass. LMFAO.

Don’t let the cute title fool you. I am pissed.

As posted by Spanish site La Manzana Mordida, one of their readers discovered that their new iPhone 13 Po might end up being borderline incompatible with Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger. Which means? SO WILL YOURS.

Why? THE CAMERA BUMP IS TOO PHAT. I mean look at that. It doesn’t connect all 100% with the charger.

Obviously, iPhone 13 models don’t get delivered until tomorrow — but the user who posted these photos did happen to get their iPhone 13 Pro leather case a bit early.

Putting the case on the MagSafe Duo charger revealed that the larger camera bump of the iPhone 13 Pro might interfere with how the phone connects to the magnets on the charger.

Apple has been touting how large the new camera system is and now I hate them 😂

9to5Mac pointed out that Apple had filed with the FCC regarding a “revised MagSafe charger” a few weeks ago — something that we did not get at the event, but could this be the reason why?

Are these new phones literally too fat for MagSafe Duo? lol

Kill me.