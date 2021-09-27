Colorful MacBook Air to Enter Mass Production…Not Any Time Soon

According to the latest investor note, obtained by MacRumors, from usually reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to begin mass production of the highly-anticipated colorful MacBook Air we leaked you – is it leaked to you? leaked on you? Eww – back in May of this year “in the third quarter of 2022.”

Although there are some leaks he seemed to miss in regards to the Apple Watch Series 7 recently, this is lining up and honing in on a more specific timeline for the release of the next Apple silicone-powered MacBook Air he previously stated was coming in the middle of 2022.

Hell, we even got that sh*t wrong. For a theory as to why many reliable Apple leakers failed to hit the target with that Apple Watch Series 7 leak, put on your tinfoil hats and go watch this. It appears as though it may have been a smol snag that Apple hit with the production of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7. That or…everyone was just plain-out wrong lol.

In his latest investor note, it appears to say nothing to reiterate the redesign we can expect with this new upcoming next-gen MacBook Air; however, Kuo has previously stated it would feature an entirely new design, including a mini-LED display and a more powerful Apple silicon processor.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported a newly redesigned MacBook Air that would feature a “thinner and lighter” enclosure, two USB 4 ports, and a MagSafe charging connector. In the renders of our exclusive colorful MacBook Air leak, we used pieces of the aluminum enclosure we actually saw with our own eyeballs and eyeballed what the bezels of the next MacBook Air could possibly look like. These renders would corroborate what Gurmmy has previously reported as well.

RendersbyIan | Front Page Tech

The last time Apple updated its MacBook Air with the M1 chip was last November, and that model maintained the previous MacBook Air design. That puts this totally redesigned colorful MacBook Air model in a “highly-anticipated” category, even though it’s looking like we’ll have to keep waiting a bit longer. Worth it!