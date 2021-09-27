iPhone 14 Coming With “Complete Redesign” Next Year, Says Mark Gurman

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman via his “Power On” newsletter, Apple is refreshing the entire iPhone lineup next year, with a major new redesign.

Mark specifically uses the words “complete redesign”, hinting at a totally new look for next year’s phones — not just a tweak to the existing design.

“The minor changes this year also mean that Apple’s engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time. With the iPhone 14, you can expect new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign.” – Mark Gurman

From what we understand — and what I’ve been told by sources — Apple is still planning four new iPhone ’14’ models next year, but they are nerfing the iPhone mini. That’s right, no iPhone mini in 2022. Instead, expect two 6.1-inch devices and two 6.7-inch devices.

The lineup will look like this:

iPhone 14 – 6.1″

iPhone 14 ‘Max?’ – 6.7″

iPhone 14 Pro – 6.1″

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.7″

Gurman’s report comes just a week after Apple officially shipped iPhone 13 models to customers, so if these iPhone 14 rumors seem early, it’s because they are.

Also worth mentioning is that Mark actually name drops “iPhone 14” in his newsletter. For context, he never referred to this year’s iPhone as “iPhone 13” until we were literally 2 days away from the September Event. Mark is typically very careful about how he refers to devices, so seeing him actually call the 2022 iPhone “iPhone 14” is rather interesting to me.

Of course, this is not the first time you’re hearing of a “complete redesign” for iPhone 14. We shared full renders of next year’s design overhaul earlier this month.

We shared what we’ve seen of the design just a week before Apple’s iPhone 13 event, even causing “iPhone 14” to trend as high as #2 on Twitter that day.

Our iPhone 14 leak trending on Twitter – September 8, 2021

In his newsletter, Mark Gurman didn’t go into any further detail about what he expects for the redesign, but it does line up with our reporting.

On the front of the device, at least for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple plans on finally getting rid of the notch in favor of a hole-punch, with Face ID working under the display. This was also reiterated and corroborated just last week by Ming-Chi Kuo.

On the back, we’re expecting Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass — glossy, instead of the usual matte finish — with minimal to no camera bump. Titanium sides will surround the device for a more premium, modern take on the classic iPhone 4 design.

We should see more iPhone 14 details leak out as we get closer to a release, but with a whole year away, it’s safe to just temper expectations and enjoy iPhone 13 season while it’s hot.

That 14 does look pretty good doe 👀