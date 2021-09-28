Apple Responds to Controversial ‘Jelly Scrolling’ on iPad mini 6, Says it’s ‘Normal’

Yesterday, many iPad mini 6 owners were b*tching about a “jelly scrolling” problem that was affecting some iPad mini 6 models when using it in portrait mode. Today, Apple says “nah, it’s normal.”

Maybe not exactly like that, however, what they did say was that the behavior many were quick to point out after seeing someone else point it out was…normal for an LCD screen. Some even claimed it to be a simple case of confirmation bias. Some = Jon Prosser.

#jellygate on the new iPad mini…what's up with this screen? pic.twitter.com/FaKFxCasQg — Sam Kohl (@iupdate) September 27, 2021

In this case, “jelly scrolling” is referring to screen tearing which can make images or text on one side of the screen appear to be tilted at a downward angle because of incongruity in refresh rates. In other words, one side of the screen looks as if it’s responding faster than the other side, which creates this sort of visual disturbance that is “jelly scrolling.”

Today, Apple reported to Ars Technica that jelly scrolling is normal behavior for an LCD screen.

“Update, 9/28/2021: In response to our inquiry, Apple has told us that the “jelly scroll” issue on the 6th-generation iPad mini is normal behavior for LCD screens. Because these screens do refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and lines at the bottom are refreshed. This can cause uneven scrolling issues like the ones observed on the iPad.” – Ars Technica

Apple explains that because these screens refresh line by line, it causes a smol delay when the lines at the top of the screen and the bottom of the screen are refreshed. The result? #jellygate, apparently.

While many Twitter users pointed out that jelly scrolling can be seen on other devices, some insist it’s much more pronounced on the iPad mini 6 than any other LCD screen device like the iPad Air or iPad 9.

Here is is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left.



In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

So what does Apple calling “jelly scrolling” ‘normal behavior’ mean? Unfortunately for everyone, it means that all those unhappy with what they’re seeing will not be eligible for a replacement device from Apple.

And if you are one of those people who won’t be able to get past #jellygate, be sure to return within Apple’s standard return period of 14 days after purchase. Who knows, Apple could possibly issue some sort of software fix in the future, but, don’t hold your breath.