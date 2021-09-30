EXCLUSIVE: Apple Watch Series 7 to Begin Shipping Mid-October

In one of the weirdest announcements ever, Apple previewed the new Apple Watch Series 7 at their September Event, but failed to give a launch date. In fact, since the event, they simply list the Apple Watch Series 7 as “Available later this fall“.

According to multiple sources familiar with the release, we’re hearing that pre-orders could happen as early as next week, with shipping happening mid-October.

Series 7 will be available in 5 aluminum colors: Green, Blue, Product Red, Starlight and Midnight — with a price starting at $399.

Stainless steel and titanium versions of the Watch will also be available.

Stainless steel: Silver, Graphite and Gold.

Titanium: Natural and Space Black.

Apple has begun informing the press to expect “more information in the coming weeks” regarding review units, but from what I understand, they were not given an exact date for pre-orders or launch just yet.