Real-Life Pictures of Apple Watch Series 7 Have Leaked Right Before Pre-Orders

Images of Apple’s new Series 7 Watch were posted via an Apple Watch Facebook group today and then swiftly removed.

No worries, though! Those same images were obtained and posted on MacRumors! 😂

This is following our report from last week that Apple plans to ship the Apple Watch Series 7 by mid-October.

According to multiple sources familiar with the release, we’re hearing that pre-orders could happen as early as next week, with shipping happening mid-October. – Front Page Tech… yes, we’re quoting ourselves.

Apple Watch Series 7 looks similar to the previous generation, yes — but you can tell that the images posted are that of the new Watch.

This is also the first time we’re seeing real-life pictures of the new full keyboard coming with the device.

If you’re wondering if I’m going to buy the new Watch even though it looks pretty much the same as the last one… the answer is: Yes, like the Apple sheep I am. Bahhhh bahhh bahhhh.