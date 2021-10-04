Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders Start Friday, but It’s Gonna Be Hard to Get One

It’s official!

We reported last week that Apple plans to ship Apple Watch Series 7 by mid-October, also saying that pre-orders would start as early as this week.

Today, Apple made it official by announcing that Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will begin this Friday, October 8, and will ship by October 15.

“Apple today announced Apple Watch Series 7, featuring the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever — and a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders — will be available to order beginning Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PDT and available in stores starting Friday, October 15.” – Apple Newsroom

As people speculated after my report went out last week: this seems earlier than we expected — a bit rushed, even.

So here’s the deal: *read that in Joe Biden’s voice”

If you want the Apple Watch Series 7 on launch day (October 15th) you better be up to place your pre-order as soon as they open up on Apple’s website. I’m told that the first round of mass production started just under a month ago, so initial stock will be very limited.

I’m sure they’ll catch up and eventually, there will be enough Series 7 watches to go around for everyone, but a ton of people will be left waiting as ship dates slip into the next month or two.

I’d imagine that Apple Watch shipments could start slipping away from launch day within the first 30 minutes of pre-orders opening to the public, so be quick with this one.