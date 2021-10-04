Connect with us

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Watch Series 7 Embargo Lifts On Wednesday Next Week

Published

Apple

Last week, we reported that Apple would begin shipping Series 7 by mid-October with pre-orders happening this week. Today, Apple confirmed that, announcing that pre-orders start this Friday and shipments start next week on October 15.

“Apple today announced Apple Watch Series 7, featuring the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever — and a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders — will be available to order beginning Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PDT and available in stores starting Friday, October 15.”

– Apple Newsroom

Per usual, Apple is giving select members of the press (journalists, YouTubers, etc) early access to review units.

According to sources familiar with facilitating proper press coverage, I’ve been told that the embargo for Apple Watch Series 7 lifts on Wednesday, October 13th at 9:00am EDT.

That’s when you can expect to see Apple Watch Series 7 videos flooding your YouTube subscription feed, and all of your favorite tech pubs covering their first impressions / reviews.

This only gives the press two days of coverage before everyone else gets their hands on the device on delivery day (October 15), but hey — early is early.

