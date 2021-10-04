Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Have Been Down For Hours [UPDATED]

Update:

Everything slowly coming back up as of 15:08 EDT

Finally, after reading all the memes over on Twitter before it went down too, we’re here to very officially cover Facebook (FB), Instagram, and WhatsApp being down for hours now.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Midday Monday, FB, Instagram, and WhatsApp all suffered outages, according to public statements from three FaceBook services:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, logged thousands of reports for each of the services, while FB’s own site would not load at all for about an hour on Monday.

Speculation

While the reason for the outage was not immediately clear, we here at Front Page Tech headquarters were left speculating it was all part of Alex Jones’ world domination scheme. Okay, maybe not. However, at about 1pm ET, Cisco’s internet analysis division, ThousandEyes, stated on Twitter that its test indicated the outage due to “DNS failure.”

ThousandEyes tests can confirm that at 15:40 UTC on October 4, the Facebook application became unreachable due to DNS failure. Facebook’s authoritative DNS nameservers became unreachable at that time. The issue is still ongoing as of 17:02 UTC. pic.twitter.com/zNmZWTxEUo — ThousandEyes (@thousandeyes) October 4, 2021

Multiple security experts were also quick to point out a possible Domain Name System (DNS) problem as the culprit.

There has even been speculation that Anonymous, a hacker group, was behind this outage, but with Twitter being down now to, it’s looking more and more to be a DNS problem. That, or Twitter wasn’t ready to carry all the worlds social media needs lol.

Story developing. Stay tuned!

Facebook back up as of 16:08 EST!

*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible — Mike Schroepfer (@schrep) October 4, 2021