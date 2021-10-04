Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Have Been Down For Hours [UPDATED]

Ummmm wat

Published

Shutterstock

Update:

Everything slowly coming back up as of 15:08 EDT

Finally, after reading all the memes over on Twitter before it went down too, we’re here to very officially cover Facebook (FB), Instagram, and WhatsApp being down for hours now.

Midday Monday, FB, Instagram, and WhatsApp all suffered outages, according to public statements from three FaceBook services:

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, logged thousands of reports for each of the services, while FB’s own site would not load at all for about an hour on Monday.

Down Detector

Speculation

While the reason for the outage was not immediately clear, we here at Front Page Tech headquarters were left speculating it was all part of Alex Jones’ world domination scheme. Okay, maybe not. However, at about 1pm ET, Cisco’s internet analysis division, ThousandEyes, stated on Twitter that its test indicated the outage due to “DNS failure.”

Multiple security experts were also quick to point out a possible Domain Name System (DNS) problem as the culprit.

There has even been speculation that Anonymous, a hacker group, was behind this outage, but with Twitter being down now to, it’s looking more and more to be a DNS problem. That, or Twitter wasn’t ready to carry all the worlds social media needs lol.

Story developing. Stay tuned!

Update:

Facebook back up as of 16:08 EST!

In this article:, , , , , , ,

Other stuff

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: A Closer First Look at iPhone 14

2022 iPhone 14 in AR, bonus renders, and full-res press images

September 8, 2021

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

Yep! iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Starting September 17th, Launch on September 24th

Chinese website iPhone 13 pre-order date lines up nicely with information from our own sources

August 25, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021