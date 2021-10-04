Connect with us

Welp, Twitter Is Having Issues Too. RIP.

The internet is on fire.

Facebook services, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and everything else Facebooky have been down for hours.

With nowhere else to go, every social media user seemed to flock to Twitter — and Twitter sure noticed 😂 The put our this smart ass tweet:

Which was funny, right? Except now Twitter is having outages, too 😂☠️

Not sure if this is related to the same DNS outage affecting Facebook services, or if Twitter literally wasn’t ready for all this traffic today.

Story developing…

Update:

