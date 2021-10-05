Google Confirms Our Pixel 6 Launch Dates: Event on October 19th

The Google Pixel devices are close to our hearts over here at FrontPageTech.com

We gave you your first look at the devices — Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — all the way back in May. That design was later confirmed by Google themselves, of course.

Back in August, there were rumors floating around that Google was planning to launch on September 13th, a day before Apple’s iPhone 13 event. To look further into that speculation, we connected with our sources and ended up being given the correct date of launch — you can see that in our report from August 31, 2021:

“According to the information we have, pre-orders for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will happening on Tuesday, October 19th, and launch will be on Thursday, October 28th.



I’m not sure when Google plans to hold their official #MadeByGoogle event for the Pixel 6, but seeing as pre-orders begin on October 19th — that’s not a bad day to assume we’ll see an event.” – FrontPageTech.com, August 31

Today, Google officially announced a “Pixel Fall Launch” event for October 19th at 10:00am PT.

The link they shared takes you to the event page where you can add the time slot to your calendar.

Though they’ve only announced the event for October 19th, this all but confirms our device ship date of Thursday, October 28th.

If you’re curious about specs for the devices and you need a refresher, we did publish a full breakdown of specs for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro here, back in July.

As a bonus, here’s a video from YouTube channel This is Tech Today that was published yesterday. In the video, YouTuber Brandon Lee gave us our first look at photos and videos taken from the Pixel 6 Pro camera. That should hold you over until October 19th. 👇