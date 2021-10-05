Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Apps

Holy Sh*t. Wat: Telegram Says They Added 70M New Users During WhatsApp Outage

Published

Telegram

In case you missed it (lol, you didn’t) yesterday Facebook services experienced an outage that lasted just about six full hours — the longest Facebook outage I can remember in a very long time. The outage included all Facebook services, including popular chat app WhatsApp.

Apparently, during that time, competing chat app Telegram was able to rack up 70,000,000 new users. 70 MILLION. That’s according to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, of course:

“The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day. I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedent growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users.”

– Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Overall, it’s reported that during that six hour outage, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg lost about $6B — and I’m sure 70M WhatsApp users flocking to Telegram didn’t help the situation.

GG, Telegram.

In this article:, , , ,

Other stuff

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: A Closer First Look at iPhone 14

2022 iPhone 14 in AR, bonus renders, and full-res press images

September 8, 2021

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

Yep! iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Starting September 17th, Launch on September 24th

Chinese website iPhone 13 pre-order date lines up nicely with information from our own sources

August 25, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021