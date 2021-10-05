Holy Sh*t. Wat: Telegram Says They Added 70M New Users During WhatsApp Outage

In case you missed it (lol, you didn’t) yesterday Facebook services experienced an outage that lasted just about six full hours — the longest Facebook outage I can remember in a very long time. The outage included all Facebook services, including popular chat app WhatsApp.

Apparently, during that time, competing chat app Telegram was able to rack up 70,000,000 new users. 70 MILLION. That’s according to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, of course:

“The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day. I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedent growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users.” – Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Overall, it’s reported that during that six hour outage, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg lost about $6B — and I’m sure 70M WhatsApp users flocking to Telegram didn’t help the situation.



GG, Telegram.